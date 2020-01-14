J. Crew, Fossil, Brighton Collectibles leaving MacArthur Center

Three more stores are added to the list of those leaving (or those that have left) the mall in Downtown Norfolk.

The Marketing Director Karen Husselbee at the MacArthur Center said J. Crew, Fossil and Brighton Collectibles leases are coming up, and all three stores will not renew.

These three stores are added to the list of retailers that left including Nordstrom, Banana Republic, Chico's, Forever 21, Pottery Barn, Williams-Sonoma, Yankee Candle, and Zales.

However, the MacArthur Center is has opened several new stores including Glow Golf and a new 19,000-square-foot GameWorks The mall will soon welcome a locally-owned Bonilla Pet Studio too. It's slated to open in mid-January.

Husselbee said more updates will be announced later in 2020. She said the mall and the operator/manager Starwood Retail Partners are committed to creating a welcoming environment and new experiences in Hampton Roads.