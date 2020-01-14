J. Crew, Fossil, Brighton Collectibles leaving MacArthur Center

Add three more stores to the list of retailers leaving the MacArthur Center.
The Marketing Director Karen Husselbee at the MacArthur Center said J. Crew, Fossil and Brighton Collectibles leases are coming up, and all three stores will not renew.
These three stores are added to the list of retailers that left including Nordstrom, Banana Republic, Chico's, Forever 21, Pottery Barn, Williams-Sonoma, Yankee Candle, and Zales.
RELATED: Another store is leaving MacArthur Center, but Downtown Norfolk Civic League remains hopeful about mall's future
However, the MacArthur Center is has opened several new stores including Glow Golf and a new 19,000-square-foot GameWorks The mall will soon welcome a locally-owned Bonilla Pet Studio too. It's slated to open in mid-January.
Husselbee said more updates will be announced later in 2020. She said the mall and the operator/manager Starwood Retail Partners are committed to creating a welcoming environment and new experiences in Hampton Roads.
"Retail spaces continue to evolve from shopping only to offering multiple and varied experiences, Husselbee said in a statement emailed to 13News Now. "MacArthur Center is leading the evolution with its Live360° programming, events, partnerships and non-traditional as well as traditional tenants. Our leadership in this area brings thousands of people to downtown Norfolk and raises awareness of countless causes while providing opportunities to create, inspire, share, learn, and grow."