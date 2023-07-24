Norfolk man gets 2 years for drunk driving, damaging property while evading police

Jamar Bolding pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, eluding police and a hit and run resulting in damage to other vehicles and two businesses in April 2022.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man has been sentenced to two years in prison for drunk driving and crashing into restaurants after evading police last year.

The sentencing comes after Jamar Bolding, 39, pleaded guilty Thursday to driving while intoxicated, eluding police and a hit and run resulting in damage to other vehicles and two businesses in April 2022.

According to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, Norfolk police were called to a restaurant near 3300 North Military Highway for a disturbance caused by Bolding, who was drunk at the time.

When officers arrived at the restaurant parking lot, Bolding was seated alone in the driver’s seat of his car with the gear in reverse.

Bolden initially was cooperating with police, providing documents, and making conversation but wouldn't place his car into park.

Officers noted that Bolden had a strong smell of alcohol, slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.

After continuously asking Bolding to put the car into park, he accelerated at high speed in reverse, striking other vehicles and almost hitting an officer and other people.

Bolding then drove out of the parking lot going north on Military Highway for about a mile before he crashed into the Subway and China One restaurant in the shopping center at 1595 International Boulevard.

Officers apprehended him near the crashed vehicle, and he was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

A toxicology report revealed Bolding had a blood alcohol content of .17.

Judge Joseph Lindsey sentenced him to two active years in prison, with an additional five years suspended on the conditions that Bolding complete three years of good behavior, one year of supervised probation, one year of restrictions on his license, and an alcohol safety program.