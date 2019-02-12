NORFOLK, Va. — National Career Fairs is bringing a job fair to Norfolk on December 11.

Are you looking for a job? Are you tired of sending resumes left and right and never getting an answer? If you are, dress in your best professional clothes, bring resumes, and visit the Norfolk Career Fair at Doubletree by Hilton at by Hilton Norfolk Airport.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees will have the chance to meet employers and interview for special positions throughout the day.

Click here to register for the event.

Employers interested in attending the event needs to call 877-561-5627 to register.

