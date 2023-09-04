Jon Boat found submerged in Lafayette River sparking Coast Guard search, owner found safe

The Coast Guard was treating this as a possible person in the water, but has since contacted the owner of the boat who confirmed it capsized last night.

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed everyone is safe after a boat was found submerged in the waters of the Lafayette River early Monday morning.

A crabber found the Jon Boat with life jackets, fishing poles, shoes, and a fuel tank surrounding the boat.

The Coast Guard was treating this as a possible person in the water but has since contacted the owner of the boat, who confirmed he and two others were underway on the boat last night when it capsized.

They all made it to shore safely on their own but left the boat, leading to the crabber finding the boat this morning and sparking the investigation.

They launched a boat from Portsmouth and an MH60 Jayhawk helicopter from Elizabeth City. Norfolk Fire, police, and Virginia Marine Police were also assisting in the search before it was called off.