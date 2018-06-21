NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A federal judge ruled the man accused off killing Ashanti Billie can be involuntarily medicated because of his deteriorated mental state.

Eric Brown is accused of abducting the 19-year-old college student from a local Navy base last year, killing her, and then dumping her body in Charlotte, North Carolina.

According to court documents, officials believe the Navy veteran's mental health has deteriorated behind bars. The US Attorney's Office said Brown will stare at the wall and smear feces and urine in his mouth and on his body.

Prison doctors want to forcibly medicate Brown, but Brown's attorneys wanted a judge to hear the evidence.

At a hearing Thursday, the judge said Brown can be involuntarily medicated at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina.

Judge said Federal bureau of prisons complied with all requirements for the hearing as to whether or not Eric Brown should be involuntarily medicated. Judge ruled the staff representative was qualified and performed her role. — Laura Geller 13News Now (@13LauraGeller) June 21, 2018

Among those in attendance for Thursday's hearing is Ashanti's father, Meltony Billie. "My heart's desire is that the right thing comes out of this," he said before the hearing. "That justice be served."

Brown is currently not competent to stand trial.

