Judge drops obstruction charge for woman who said Norfolk officer hit her during traffic stop

NORFOLK, Va. — In court on Wednesday, an attorney representing Ebony Holmes asked the judge to dismiss charges against her that occurred during a traffic stop last July.

She faces reckless driving and obstruction of justice charges in connection with that stop.

During a nearly three-hour-long trial, Judge Michael Rosenblum dismissed the obstruction of justice charge against Holmes. However, he found her guilty of reckless driving, for going more than 20 miles over the posted speed limit.

Holmes said one of the Norfolk police officers who stopped her hit her during the stop.

In court, the police officer told the judge he pulled Holmes over for going around 80 to 90 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone. He said she opened her car door forcefully, hitting him when he asked her to get out of her car during the stop.

Holmes said she just followed his orders. Her attorney, Amina Matheny- Willard, said the police officer also didn’t follow Virginia’s statutes and arrested Holmes at the stop, instead of giving her a summons.

Ultimately, the judge found Holmes guilty of reckless driving and noted she has prior speeding charges on her driving record.

Following the trial, Matheny-Willard said she believes the judge ruled fairly.

“The reckless driving is understandable,” Matheny- Willard said. “What we were trying to do was get both charges dismissed because the officer didn’t follow proper protocol and just the entirety of the way he acted. But, it’s a win in terms of getting rid of the obstruction of justice.”

A civil rights activist who attended the hearing said he’s working with Norfolk city leaders to create a citizens review board.

“When the community has an issue like this and that level of trust has now left the community, the cops investigating themselves, that hopefully an independent review board will be there,” said Brandon Randleman. “And will be impartial to review cases like this, so a decision can be made from that board.”

The judge ruled to suspend Holmes’ license for 60 days. He also gave her 30 days in jail and suspended those 30 days.