NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A Norfolk State University graduate charged with killing one of the school's football players told a dispatcher he fatally shot the man because he was trying to rob him, according to a 911 recording.

The Virginian-Pilot reports a prosecutor played 23-year-old Jaquan Anderson's 911 call in court Monday during his preliminary hearing. He could be heard saying, "I had to do it."

Anderson is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the slaying of Nicholas Ackies, an 18-year-old defensive lineman originally from Richmond.

Anderson did not speak in court Monday.

General District Judge Robert Carter sent the case to a grand jury.

Anderson's attorney declined to comment to the newspaper outside the courtroom, as did Ackies' relatives.

