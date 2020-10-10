Chrysler Museum breaks ground on new sculpture park

'Jumbo Wumbo Technico' is the work of Richmond-based artist Tommy Fox and on Friday it began to go up at the corner of Brambleton Avenue and Yarmouth Street.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Chrysler Museum of Art is breaking ground on a new sculpture park, and the piece anchoring the space will be a whopping 32-feet tall!

The sculpture, titled "Jumbo Wumbo Technico," is the work of Richmond-based artist Tommy Fox and on Friday it began to go up at the corner of Brambleton Avenue and Yarmouth Street.

When completed, the sculpture park will be sitting at the transition point between Ghent, the NEON District, and Freemason. It will also serve as a southern gateway to the Museum campus.

"The Chrysler Museum is excited to install a bright and whimsical element for the community to enjoy," said Museum Director Erik Neil in a news release.

The Museum said "Jumbo Wumbo Technico" is the first large-scale piece for artist Tommy Fox, who usually works in paint and mixed media.

He described his work for the Chrysler as "a lofty whimsical tower" that uses color theory and visual contrast to create a design that is bright, accessible, and pleasing to all.