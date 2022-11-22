Jury begins deliberations in Norfolk Academy discrimination lawsuit

A former teacher is suing the school, claiming she was unfairly demoted because of her race. School administration denies the claims.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — In Norfolk, a jury is still deciding whether a former Norfolk Academy teacher was demoted because of her race. School leaders are denying the claims.

The jury was sent to deliberations Tuesday afternoon. There was then a delay of about an hour after one juror requested time to use the phone.

Former Norfolk Academy teacher Joan Allison claims the private school and its headmaster Dennis Manning targeted her because of her race.

Allison’s attorney Tom Shoemaker accused the defense of launching a “methodical effort to assassinate [Allison’s] character” and “dig up dirt.”

In his closing arguments, Shoemaker said the defense is trying to paint her as a monster who enjoys torturing 8-year-olds.

He claimed Allison was treated differently than white teachers and asked if Manning had an implicit bias.

But defense attorney Charlie Meyer hit back at those claims. He said in his closing arguments that this case is not about discrimination.

He said 30 different parents complained about Allison “belittling and picking on” their children.

Meyer said Allison was too strict and created a “toxic environment” in the classroom. He said one student cried every week during class and his parents considered pulling him out of the school entirely.

Manning testified he told Allison she would be removed from the classroom and he offered her a position in the school’s aftercare before Allison accepted a role as a social justice curriculum and library research teacher.

Meyer told the court the new role came with a pay raise and the transfer “had nothing to do with race.”

Allison resigned from that position, weeks later.

On the stand, Allison told the court she’s used the same teaching and discipline methods for more than 20 years and the school administration never told her to change.