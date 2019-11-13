NORFOLK, Va. — After 30 years in business, the owners of Naro Expanded Video closed their doors back in late August.

We now know about half of the big space that the old video rental store took up will stay locally-owned. At least 2,000 square feet of empty space will go to Christine Redel and Danielle Norris, the owners of Kitsch.

"When we saw that they were closing, we pretty immediately contacted the landlord,” said Norris.

RELATED: Naro Video closes its doors for good

After eight years on Shirley Avenue, the owners announced the move on Instagram. They plan to close down their current shop and re-open at the new location on February 1.

"It's amazing. Everybody seems really happy. We even saw Naro commented on our Instagram post saying that they were happy about it, which makes us feel great,” said Norris.

From jewelry to cards, everything inside the store is handmade. A lot of it comes from 180 Hampton Roads artists.

"Almost everybody's seven cities,” said Redel.

Redel told us their current space is getting too small for all of their merchandise and community events. They have so much stuff, they needed rolling displays and built upwards, to try to prevent moving out.

Redel said they plan to move it all themselves, but at least it's a short move, since the old Naro Video building is just around the corner on Colley Street.

Norris said she hopes it’ll bring more business. "More foot traffic, more visibility," she said.

The owners told 13News Now their lease ends in December.

They don't know who will move into the other half of the old Naro Video building yet, but the owners of Kitsch plan to renovate their side, and then have a grand re-opening.

RELATED: INSIDE ACCESS: A closer look at the Naro Expanded Cinema in Norfolk