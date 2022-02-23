No injuries, classes canceled after fire at Lake Taylor High School, officials say

Norfolk Fire and Rescue is using a high-powered industrial fan to clear out the remaining smoke in the building.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's Lake Taylor High school was evacuated Wednesday morning after a small fire broke out, fire officials said.

A statement from Norfolk Fire and Rescue said that they received the call at 9:41 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found a small fire that was isolated to part of the second story of the building.

All students and staff were able to safely leave and shelter at Lake Taylor School for the rest of the morning. There were no injuries reported.

The fire was under control by 10:20 a.m., and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office. Meanwhile, a high-powered industrial fan is being used to clear out the remaining smoke in the building.