NORFOLK, Va. — Langley Federal Credit Union announced it's investing $1 million over five years to children's mental health in Hampton Roads.

Through its Langley for Families Foundation, the money will support the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters' new mental health facility currently under construction in Norfolk.

The 14-story building is scheduled to open in 2022.

CHKD will name its inpatient family lounge in the new hospital after Langley Federal Credit Union in recognition of its support.

According to the press release, Hampton Roads faces a critical need for children’s mental health services. In Virginia, one in five children has a diagnosable mental health condition.

The new mental health hospital will provide:

60 inpatient psychiatric beds

A mental health education program to train and retain professionals in the field

Expansion of outpatient mental health therapy services

A comprehensive day treatment program

The goal with the new mental health hospital is to prevent children from staying sometimes days in the emergency room while waiting for a bed in a psychiatric center or from being sent to an out-of-state facility away from family.

“CHKD has led the field in addressing the mental health crisis for children in our community,” said Langley Federal Credit Union President and CEO Tom Ryan.

“At Langley, we believe in their vision and recognize the positive impact this initiative can have on many of our community’s challenges.”

For more information on CHKD’s Lighting the Way mental health initiative, visit https://www.chkd.org/Support-Us/Mental-Health-Initiative/.

