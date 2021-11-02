LanternAsia canceled at Norfolk Botanical Garden

The event, originally planned from April through June, was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and related travel restrictions.

NORFOLK, Va. — The return of the acclaimed LanternAsia-FantaSea exhibit at Norfolk Botanical Garden has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and related travel restrictions.

The event exhibit, created by Chinese artisans from Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc. was originally planned to be at NBG from April through June. In a news release, the Garden said it was hopeful the exhibit could still return some time in the future.

LanternAsia previously came to the Garden in 2016 and again in 2018, and was seen by more than 100,000 visitors.