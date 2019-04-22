NORFOLK, Va. — The Larchmont Elementary School Parent Teacher Association built a $70,000 playground, and they are donating it to the City of Norfolk.

The Larchmont Elementary School PTA wanted to provide an additional recreation opportunity to their students during recess. The playground will be used by the elementary school and the public.

The PTA worked with City staff from Recreation, Parks, and Open Space on the playground design.

The playground is valued at $69,995.00 and it's already built. The new playground will be added to the City's inventory of playgrounds.

City council members are expected to accept the donation during Tuesday night's council meeting.