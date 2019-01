NORFOLK, Va. — The region's largest law enforcement hiring event is in Norfolk on January 15.

Several law enforcement agencies are looking to hire at the event located at the Murray Center on Brambleton Avenue. The free event is from 1 to 4 p.m.

Job openings include sworn officers, office administration, accounting/finance, and IT.

Anyone with questions about the event should email info@relianthiring.com or call 1-800-572-9041.

To pre-register for the event click here.