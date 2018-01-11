NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Inside Norfolk's Waterside Marriott, 150 leaders in the area gathered for the 5th annual Hampton Roads Diversity and Inclusion Conference.

It’s a conference to bring the community together to encourage diversity.

The Chair of the Hampton Roads Diversity and Inclusion Consortium, Emily Reaves, organized this event. Her goal is for all community leaders to learn by giving the crowd information they can use to overcome conflict and embrace all forms of diversity.

"This is a passion of mine,” said Reaves. "We're not different, we're the same."

So, she's teaching the crowd with eight hours of workshops, a variety of panelists, and conversation on a wide range of topics.

Those topics include empowering younger generations, stopping sexual harassment in the workplace, appreciating women in the workplace, and strategies to hire and recruit diverse talent.

Experts like the Norfolk FBI’s community outreach specialist, Vanessa Torres, encouraged the community to tackle these tough topics.

"We're hoping that the community learns how to be more inclusive not only in their workplaces but also in their personal lives," said Torres.

It's truly a moment for everyone there to hear other's perspectives and find a growing sense of humanity.

