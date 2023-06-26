Legacy Restaurant & Lounge officially closes in Downtown Norfolk, ending months-long battle to reshape the business and its image

The owners' decision to close comes after a quadruple shooting outside the lounge last year prompted the city to crackdown on Downtown Norfolk businesses.

NORFOLK, Va. — The owners of downtown Norfolk establishment Legacy Restaurant & Lounge have decided to close their doors and "sell," a representative confirmed to 13News Now on Monday.

"On June 24th Legacy Restaurant has decided to close its doors," a social media post from one of the business owners reads.

"We would like to say thank you to our employees and our customers for your continued support during our highs and our lows. This has been a trying year for us, but we definitely appreciate each and everyone of you!"

As of Monday afternoon, the Legacy logo sign on East Plume Street had been removed.

The establishment first opened in the summer of 2022 as a nightclub and entertainment. It was a venture started by friends and co-owners Warren Salvodon and Alex Stokes.

On August 5 2022, just weeks after the nightclub's opening, police officers arrested Tyshawn Gray after he allegedly shot four people outside of Legacy, including a Norfolk Sheriff's Office deputy.

Video previously reported by 13News Now shows the man believed to be Gray in what's been described as an "altercation" inside Legacy. Court documents would later detail how security kicked Gray out, where Gray then pulled a gun and opened fire on a crowd of people according to police.

Following the incident, Legacy's owners had their Conditional Use Permit revoked, which initiated a months long back-and-forth between them and city leaders regarding the security measures in place on the night of the shooting.

Despite attempts to take the City of Norfolk to court -- including successfully regaining access to security footage from inside the lounge right before the shooting -- Salvodon and Stokes eventually pulled that lawsuit and attempted to operate as a non-alcohol serving restaurant, with updated menus to include "mock" tail options.

Salvodon and Stokes also agreed for Legacy to be one of the three test establishments for the "Safe Night" initiative, a business model that provides guidance and accreditation standards across different businesses.

A full statement from Marcus Calabrese, a spokesperson for the owners, reads:

"Legacy Lounge has closed its doors to the disappointment of many friends and those who became our family through a very challenging year. While we appreciate the opportunity to have met available members of Council in recent weeks and to be members of the Downtown Norfolk community, we regret the reality of the incident and lack of compatibility felt amongst our neighbors. We thank everyone with spoken and unspoken empathy during this process. Please know that for us, you made every day bearable. Who knows what tomorrow will bring."