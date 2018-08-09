NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia NORML is holding a week-long festival at O’Connor Brewing Co. that will have events on cannabis policy reform in Virginia, according to a news release.

From Sept. 10 through Sept. 14, the festival will have different events that discuss: cannabis as medicine, marijuana and race in Virginia, and what Norfolk can do to be more progressive about the issue, the news release said.

On Sept. 14, O’Connor Brewing Co. will release a new brew: YES, NORFOLK CAN(yon).

The brew is a quadruple dry-hopped American pale ale brewed with hemp seed.

See the full schedule here.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC