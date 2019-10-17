NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Public Schools' Acting Superintendent of Schools sent a letter home to parents of Sherwood Forest Elementary School students addressing immediate next steps to ensure a safe and secure environment for students and staff.

Parents and teachers have raised concerns about rats, mold and other issues within the school building. They took those concerns to the school board and are finally seeing some results.

At a meeting on Wednesday, the school board assured community members that it was "committed to ensuring that Sherwood Forest Elementary School provides a safe and secure environment that is conducive to high levels of teaching and learning."

Parents demanded more tests and action from the school board and that's exactly what they're getting.

The letter states that the school division's environmental laboratory will conduct thorough air quality samplings of every classroom and common space at the school. The samplings will be tested for contaminants like mold, mildew and asbestos.

While the sampling and testing has been scheduled, it is weather sensitive. The school board hopes to have the sampling completed by Friday and should have results in 24 to 48 hours. Those results will be shared with parents.

One of the division's pest management contractors is scheduled to perform a full interior inspection of the school, including areas above the ceiling level, on Saturday, October 19.

Finally, a second pest management contractor will work with the Norfolk Public Schools staff of Facilities Management and building level custodial staff to monitor exterior bait boxes and potential entry points.

Dr. Michael Cataldo, Acting Deputy Superintendent of Academic Affairs, and John W. Hazelette, Acting Deputy Superintendent of Operations, will work directly with parents for any questions or concerns they have.

Rodents at Elementary School One of the rodents found inside Sherwood Forest Elementary School in Norfolk, Va. A picture taken in the computer lab at Sherwood Forest Elementary School in Norfolk, Va. on October 11, 2019 shows rodent poop on the floor. A picture taken in the computer lab at Sherwood Forest Elementary School in Norfolk, Va. on October 11, 2019 shows rodent poop on the floor. A picture taken in the computer lab at Sherwood Forest Elementary School in Norfolk, Va. on October 11, 2019 shows rodent poop on the floor. A picture taken in the computer lab at Sherwood Forest Elementary School in Norfolk, Va. on October 11, 2019 shows rodent poop on the floor. A picture taken in the computer lab at Sherwood Forest Elementary School in Norfolk, Va. on October 11, 2019 shows rodent poop on the floor.

"Please know that the safety and security of students and staff continues to be the number one priority of the NPS administration," Sr. Byrdsong wrote in the letter. "We appreciate all that you do to support your child(ren)'s education at Sherwood Forest Elementary School!"

The letter was sent home after a heated meeting Tuesday night where parents shouted questions at school board members before the chair took control of the meeting. That meeting was followed up by many parents attending and speaking at the Wednesday night school board meeting.

Dr. Byrdsong's full letter to Sherwood Forest Elementary School Parents: