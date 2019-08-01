The LGBT Life Center opened its new LGBTQ and HIV specialty care clinic near downtown Norfolk and brought with it many aspects that make it one-of-a-kind in the entire state.

"We had an increasing number of people asking for LGBT friendly healthcare," said Stacie Walls-Beegle, the CEO of the LGBT Life Center.

She said the fact that this pairs a community center with a clinic, powered by CAN Community Health, makes it one of the only ones in the state with this sort of partnership.

"You're not going to a hospital or a big medical building. It is in the community, with people you would see at the LGBT Life Center every day, so it doesn't feel like your traditional clinic," she said.

But, it does offer the medical services any person may want or need available at other clinics, just in this unique, safe space. Those services range from primary care, to STI and HIV testing, to hormone therapy, among others.

The clinic also has a pharmacy, making it a convenient one-stop-shop for patients.

"Having a pharmacy that's in this kind of environment versus a commercial pharmacy in a big store, really gives a relationship opportunity between the patient and the pharmacist," said Walls-Beegle.

A relationship, she said, is available for not just LGBTQ patients, but all patients, who are seeking help.

"We are creating a safe space for this particular part of the community, but anyone is welcome. Anyone can come in," she said.

If you'd like to learn more about the clinic or make an appointment, click here. You can also call them at 757-640-0929.