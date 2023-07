No one was hurt and the Red Cross is assisting two people.

NORFOLK, Va. — A lightning strike started a house fire in Norfolk Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a home in the 9100 block of Granby Street just after 3:45 p.m.

Crews found smoke and flames coming from the attic. Firefighters got the fire under control in roughly 45 minutes.

Investigators determined the fire started from a lightning strike.