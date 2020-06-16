Lime scooters coming back to Norfolk streets

Norfolk said it would restart its scooter program with Lime. It was suspended because of coronavirus. The company has safety measures in place because of COVID-19.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk said its scooter program with Lime would start up again. It had been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

People who want to take advantage of the service can start using it again on Wednesday, June 17.

While the program was on hiatus, Lime instituted additional safety measures to protect riders COVID-19 as much as possible. The measures include new sanitation procedures and vehicle maintenance.

The city said Lime enhanced its cleaning methods and increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting scooters. The company is making sure to clean all parts of the scooter that are touched by riders and using products recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the Center for Biocide Chemistries list that have been approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use against coronavirus.

Mechanics and operators in the field are required to wear gloves and wash their hands regularly.

Because Virginia still would be in Phase 2 of reopening on June 17, the city and Lime reminded riders to ride solo, stay physically distanced, and use gloves or sanitizer before and after rides.

Other safety reminders included general ones such as riding in well-lit and designated areas. People cannot ride scooters on sidewalks downtown.

If you are on a street where the speed limit is more than 25 MPH you have to ride on the sidewalk.