NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk announced that Pace Bikes and Lime electric scooters will be out of service as Hurricane Dorian heads up the East Coast.

The City said the personal modes of transportation will be removed from the streets starting Thursday evening.

Pace Bikes said they will start shutting down their system at 12 a.m. on Thursday. The company said they will bring the bikes back when the road conditions allow it.

About 150 Limes scooters were introduced to Norfolk's streets back in June. By the Fourth of July, the city had about 500 scooters.

Pace Bikes, the bike-share program in Norfolk, launched in April of 2018.

The City of Norfolk also made other storm plans ahead of Dorian.

