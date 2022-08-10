Authors Unite: Local fair to return to Slover Library in Norfolk

From children's books to mysteries and autobiographies, all are welcome to explore and learn more about other creatives in the area.

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the annual Local Author Fair will return to Norfolk Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Slover Library, writers from across Hampton Roads can come together to share their work and talk about their inspirations and writing styles.

There will also be two workshops to participate in.

“So, You’re Thinking About Writing a Book: The Good, the Bad, the Ugly, the Author’s Journey,” will be led by author Elizabeth Duncan-Hawker, and “Start Writing, Keep Writing” will be led by author Alison Schoew.