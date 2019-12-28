NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads organization, The Buffalo's & Buffette's, is giving back to the community during the holiday season this weekend.

On Saturday, group members passed out care bags to those in need.

The bags included snacks, toiletries, hygiene products. They called them care bags of love.

The group's motto: "Sharing is caring."

On Christmas Eve, the organization loaded up a sleigh and dropped off gifts and food to 18 children.

Throughout the year the group has supported the community with food and gift giveaways.

To see more events and information, visit their Facebook page.

RELATED: Car filled with toys makes special stops around the Peninsula

RELATED: Jailed military veterans surprised with visit from their children

RELATED: Salon raises money to provide free wigs for women battling cancer