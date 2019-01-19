NORFOLK, Va. — Tidewater Tech and Centura College of Chesapeake delivered lunch and groceries to air traffic controllers and TSA agents at Norfolk International Airport on Friday.

‎Ashley Oden, campus director at Centura College in Chesapeake, shared a photo with 13News Now of her alongside TSA employees with the lunches the students provided.

Ashley Oden Local schools Tidewater Tech and Centura College of Chesapeake spent some time delivering lunch and groceries for air traffic controllers and TSA agents at Norfolk International in the midst of the...

Oden said the food was delivered around noon, and about 25 air traffic controllers and about 80 TSA agents were fed.

She said the sister campus, Tidewater Tech Trades, also partnered with the school.

RELATED: Woman purchases pizza for TSA workers at Norfolk International Airport

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.