'Love Norfolk' block party aims to serve less fortunate in St. Paul's neighborhood

Community advocates want to transform the old Family Dollar parking lot into a resource hub on Saturday, June 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — A group of community advocates want to transform an empty Norfolk parking lot into a resource hub.

This weekend, the non-profit Impact VA will provide a one-day, one-stop-shop for people’s needs.

The event, 'Love Norfolk 2023,' will feature food, health screenings, haircuts, mobile showers and a clothes drive. Housing assistance, dental exams and career building assistance will also be available. All resources will be provided for free.

“Saturday is just a day of pure love and showing love to our neighbors,” said organizer Michelle Hairston.

Hairston said they are targeting people who are houseless and less fortunate. They seek to provide resources to people who are houseless and less fortunate, and connect them for future resources, as well.

‘Our goal is not only for this to be one day, but what happens after is what we are focused on," said Hairston.

In September 2022, the old Family Dollar off Church Street in the St. Paul’s area remains shuttered after it caught fire in September 2022. The loss left the community with a food desert.

“There’s really no access to things or resources that individuals may have here," said Hairston. “We wanted to actually bring those resources to the community.”

EVMS and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore are among the community partners.

This event will take place at the Church Street Crossing Shopping Center parking lot on Saturday, June 3 at 11a.m. until 3 p.m. It's located at 720 Church Street in Norfolk.

Volunteers and supplies are still needed.

Organizers are holding a clothing drive Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. People can drop off new or gently used items to the Banks on Berkeley Apartment Complex on South Main Street.