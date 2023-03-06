‘Love Norfolk’ event connects people experiencing homelessness with needed resources

It’s a big block party that had everything from food to wellness checks to haircuts and mobile showers.

NORFOLK, Va. — Community leaders in Norfolk came together Saturday to connect people experiencing homelessness with much need resources.

It’s called the “Love Norfolk Block Party.” It’s a community resource fair: a one-day, one-stop shop to help those who need it most.

Mechele Hairston and a team of volunteers made it all happen.

Her nonprofit group, “Impact VA” partnered with Eastern Virginia Medical School, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia, and other local nonprofits and community partners to provide clothing, medical checkups, groceries, and hot food.

The area became a good desert after the Family Dollar store caught fire in September 2022 and closed.

People also got connected with housing resources and career opportunities.

“[It’s for] people who are experiencing homelessness - those who are the verge, and of course those individuals who just need a hand up,” Hairston said. “There’s food, there’s clothing, there’s going to be barbers, there’re mobile showers, there is - of course - ice cream trucks, funnel cakes; There’re VA services, there’s mental health services, there’s housing services. You name it, we have it.”

Community advocates took over the empty parking lot at the corner of Church Street and Brambleton Avenue for the big event.

“We just wanted to come back and show them, there are people who still love or show love. Just to show that we care,” Hairston said. “The whole purpose is to provide those resources and to follow up with them when this is over.”

Event organizers say it’s about giving back to the community and helping those who need it most.