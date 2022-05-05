Loved ones honor Delisha Taylor in vigil

A deadly double shooting unfolded in Norfolk early Tuesday morning. It ended with Delisha Taylor dead and one man injured.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video of this story stated the vigil took place in Calvert Square, but it was in the Diggs Town community.

Another family in Norfolk demands answers and justice for their loved one.

Someone shot and killed Delisha Taylor, 32, near Calvert Square.

Family members and friends of Taylor came together for a vigil in her honor Thursday evening by Goodman Street. About 100 people gathered to remember her.

Investigators are still working on her case.

Norfolk police said on Tuesday, May 3, they responded to a shooting scene near the intersection of East Virginia Beach Boulevard and Tidewater Drive, at about 1:30 a.m.

Officers then found Taylor dead inside a car nearby, along West Brambleton Avenue.

Norfolk police said they also found a man shot early Tuesday morning. He's expected to be okay.

TONIGHT: Heartbroken family members and friends of Delisha Taylor gather in the Diggs Town area of Norfolk. She died at 32 years old. @NorfolkPD are still searching for person who killed Taylor and injured a man near Calvert Square early Tuesday morning. @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/bppXMdvD07 — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) May 5, 2022

Taylor was remembered as a loving and caring person who worked in health care.

"[Her] mother today, she is almost heartless. She's in disarray, anguished, angered," local preacher Bernard 'Pee Wee' Thompson told the crowd. "When I heard about it, my daughter said, 'Daddy, that young lady only went to work, she went to work, she went to work, she went to work.' [Violence] is not the answer. What about the future?"

Multiple representatives from local anti-violence groups also attended the vigil for Taylor.