Lyon Shipyard to expand operations in Norfolk, creating 130+ new jobs

NORFOLK, Va. — Ship repair company Lyon Shipyard is expanding its operations in Norfolk with an $8.5 million investment, creating more than 130 new jobs in the city, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office announced Wednesday.

With that investment, the company is planning to increase its capacity to work on commercial ships and vessels servicing offshore wind farm operations.

According to Youngkin's office, the state successfully competed with Maryland and North Carolina for the project, which will create a total of 134 jobs.

“Lyon Shipyard has been a leader in marine repair and industrial services in Norfolk for nearly a century, and its new investment will allow the company to service vessels integral to Virginia’s growing offshore wind industry,” Youngkin wrote in a news release. “We thank Lyon Shipyard for its long-term partnership with the Commonwealth and advancing Virginia’s position as a leading state in this emerging sector on the East Coast.”

In a news release, Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander said the expansion "further solidifies our city's position as a frontrunner in ship repair and fleet readiness."