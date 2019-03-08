NORFOLK, Va. — MacArthur Center is hosting a Back-to-School BeYOUtiful extravaganza on Saturday.

The event coincides with Virginia's tax-free weekend offering no sales tax on clothing, footwear, and school supplies.

It will feature a fashion show, free item giveaways, and other fun activities.

Macyn and Madisyn Logan, twins from Chesapeake who were honored with a 2019 Live Justice award, will participate in the fashion show.

Only 7 girls were awarded the Live Justice Award representing 5 different states and Indonesia.

Macyn and Madisyn were nominated for the award by their Girls on the Run Coach, Saundra Johnson.

Macyn and Madisyn participate in Girls on the Run at the Taylor Bend YMCA.

To learn more about the event visit MacArthur Center's Facebook page.