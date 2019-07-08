NORFOLK, Va. — MacArthur Center is introducing Summer Fun Thursdays in August.

Every Thursday this month, the mall will bring entertainment, music, science and storytelling for kids.

Early birds who check-in will also enjoy free treats and free giveaways.

The events range from magic and music to soap bubble science, balloon art, character photo ops and more.

Registration begins at 11:30 a.m., with each day’s event starting at 1 p.m.

Here's the schedule:

Aug 8: Hurrah Players Madagascar, 1 p.m., Center Court

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and plotting penguins as they bound onto the stage! Get a chance to meet the cast.

Free Treat: The first 100 children to check-in receive a voucher for a free JOOST kid’s strawberry banana smoothie.

Free Giveaway: The first 300 children to check-in receive an animal mask

Aug 15: Kid’s Extravaganza, 1 p.m., Center Court

Enjoy a meet and greet with "Cookie Mouse" courtesy of Barnes & Noble at TCC, watch as Ryan The Balloon Guy creates amazing twisted balloon creations, have your face painted with unique, one-of-a-kind face painting designs and make fun pizza art with California Pizza Kitchen, and have your photo taken with princesses! You’ll also be able to meet Captain America, Black Widow, Spider-Man, Hawkeye.

Free Treat: The first 100 children to check-in receive a voucher for a free Barnes & Noble Café cookie.

Free Giveaway: The first 300 children to check-in receive a tiara OR superhero mask.

Aug 22: Soap Bubble Circus, 1 p.m., Center Court

The Soap Bubble Circus will amaze and delight children of all ages with their engaging and educational Soap Bubble Performance. Steve Langley is a Guinness World Record holder, featured in "Ripley's Believe it, or Not", and traveling as far away as China to share his Bubbles. You will see things that you have never seen before with soap bubbles and you will learn things about soap bubbles that you never knew before!

Free Treat: The first 100 children to check-in receive a voucher for a free La Hacienda kid’s taco meal.

Free Giveaway: The first 300 children to check-in receive bubble wands.

Aug 29: Mad Science, 1 p.m., Center Court

Children will be dazzled and entertained as they interact with the Mad Scientist! Foggy dry ice storms, giant beach balls floating in the air and even a special Mad Science “burp” potion will amaze children as they learn about chemical reactions, air pressure and the states of matter.

Free Treat: The first 100 children to check-in receive a voucher for a free Auntie Anne’s salted pretzel.

Free Giveaway: The first 300 children to check-in receive color changing cup.