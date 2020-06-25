Two people shot at MacArthur Center parking deck

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police say two people were shot Thursday afternoon in one of the parking garages at MacArthur Center.
The shooting reportedly happened around 4 p.m. Two males have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information was immediately available, as detectives continue to investigate the shooting.
If you have any information that may help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip at http://p3tips.com/1126.