Two people shot at MacArthur Center parking deck

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police say two people were shot Thursday afternoon in one of the parking garages at MacArthur Center.

The shooting reportedly happened around 4 p.m. Two males have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available, as detectives continue to investigate the shooting.