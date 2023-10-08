Redevelopment of MacArthur Center ranks as downtown Norfolk's 'top' priority, according to new survey responses

The President and CEO of the Downtown Norfolk Council shared some of the earliest insights of a weeks-long survey with 13News Now.

NORFOLK, Va. — Preliminary data from a weeks-long survey commissioned through the Downtown Norfolk Council reflect some of the top priorities both current and for the future among Hampton Roads locals.

"We want surveys of people who are 'using' downtown. Why are you using it? Are you coming just because of work or are you choosing to come to downtown?" Mary Miller, President and CEO of the DNC told 13News Now.

According to Miller, more than 1,300 responses were recorded through the survey, and additional focus group efforts yielded roughly 2,000 data points regarding people's priorities for the downtown district.

While DNC staff will spend the next several weeks combing through the data, Miller shared some of the preliminary raw data with 13News Now.

MacArthur Center redevelopment is "top" priority among responses

When it comes to the future priorities for the district, respondents were asked to weigh in on the project they viewed as most important for the corridor, among eight different options.

"Overwhelmingly, the response was 'reimagine and redevelop MacArthur Center,'" Miller said.

That option garnered 44% of respondents' votes.

Miller said the option was drastically the top option, as the second highest options saw only 16% of responders choose the redevelopment of underutilized buildings and parking garages.

"You realize... 'Oh my, that's a big chunk.'"

Dining scene drives corridor's current traffic

The downtown area has seen the closure of several restaurants, as well as the departure of several nightclub establishments following a sweep of conditional use permit revocations by Norfolk's city council.

Still, Miller said dining remains one of the -- and perhaps main -- driver of interest to the district.

“One of the top reasons is our dining scene, followed quickly by entertainment, visual arts, festivals, performances," she said.

Miller added that now-vacant properties could soon see new enterprises moving in.

"New restaurant to where Cherry-O To Go was, a great restaurant, with great reviews and they have a location in Suffolk. Birds and Bourbon, they're great. Across the street, Mermaid Winery opened a month ago. Brick Anchor, that physical location is up for sale. There is a proposal, someone is working on a proposal in the 200 block next to Prime 225, so a possible restaurant there. Somebody emailed me today, and there is a proposal to move into the old Scotty Quixx location."

Some demographics of the survey

Residents living in Norfolk outside of the downtown area: 33%

Residents in an adjacent neighborhood: 24%

Downtown employees: 22%

Downtown residents:18%

Non-Norfolk, Hampton Roads resident: 14%