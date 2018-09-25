NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — In commemoration of the World War I centennial, MacArthur Memorial is hosting a special one-day symposium.

The symposium, 1918: Americans in Battle, will feature distinguished historians Dr. Edward Lengel, Dr. Mitch Yockelson, and William Walker.

In 1918, millions of American troops arrived on the Western Front. The entrance of America into the war greatly expanded the combat role of the U.S. Army and Marine Corps.

1918 Americans in Battle will take a look at the performance of American troops on the battlefield during the last year of the war as well as how it shaped the American Identity and American perceptions of war.

The event is scheduled for October 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Admission to the event is free, but registration is required.

