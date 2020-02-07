MacArthur Memorial reopens as part of Phase 3

This week we're exploring cool attractions around the area that are reopening as part of Virginia's Phase 3.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's MacArthur Memorial officially reopened to the public on July 1 after COVID-19 forced its closure in March.

The Memorial is also a museum and a research center in the heart of downtown Norfolk that preserves and presents the story of the life of General of the Army Douglas MacArthur.

Admission is free and guests just have to show up for a visit, although capacity is keeping attendance capped at 25 percent for the time being.

Guided tours are not being offered at this time and some interactive exhibits will be closed.