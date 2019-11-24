NORFOLK, Va. — Nonprofit Women Working With Women for Change is feeding more than 100 families this Thanksgiving.

The group has been collecting donations of turkeys and other Thanksgiving staples. They spent Saturday afternoon boxing up the food to give to families-in-need.

Dr. Dion Gibbs was among the volunteers helping out.

“You have individuals who are sitting at a thanksgiving table with more food than they are able to eat sometimes on thanksgiving day and then on the other side of town, you have individuals who may not have anything at all,” Dr. Gibbs said.

“I can’t even begin to fathom the thought of not being able as a parent to put something on the table, a meal on the table, for my child, and then to be on the other end – the child not being able to receive that.”

Makeup artist and founder of Women Working with Women for Change, Karen Stallings said they collected pounds of food in just a week and a half.

“We spoke it and it is happening - all of this food has been coming in. It’s a blessing and it just brought tears to my eyes because it’s coming in, in droves,” she said.

The group has already chosen 120 families who will benefit from the donations.

Another volunteer, Cassandra McBride said they're not only giving families meals they might not be able to afford – but also delivering messages of hope.

“You’re not by yourself. We all have to start somewhere," she said. "We all didn’t have the perfect past, the perfect life, but we’re here and we’re giving back and if we can push through, you can push through.”

The group will give away the food to pre-selected families at Norfolk's Southside Boys & Girls Club, Monday at 2 p.m.

