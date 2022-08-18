MAKING A MARK: Artist paints mural for child abuse awareness

Parrish Majestic painted the 'Giving Flowers' mural across 757 Makerspace in Norfolk to combat child abuse and bring awareness to the critical issue.

NORFOLK, Va. — Across the front of 757 Makerspace in Norfolk, Parrish Majestic painted sunshine, flowers and waves.

"That's what I'm doing out here in the 757, bringing the waves of change," Majestic said.

His vision is a community free of child abuse, abandonment and neglect.

"I have children. I have people who have been in those situations," he said.

"This touches home with me. I feel like... how can I help?"

The artist joined forces with the Samaritan House and Fashion for Awareness to paint the mural 'Giving Flowers' in April for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

"We used the blue... for that month and the purple for the Samaritan House," Majestic said.

"And also, that represents domestic violence and human trafficking."

757 Makerspace CEO and Creative Director Beau Turner says the mural highlights the street corner and the cause.

"Now, you [have] people that stop, they come up to get their picture," Turner said.

"It does start to address that bigger issue and doing that through the visual element."

Parrish said it took him about 23 hours to preserve the concept in his artwork, but he said preserving the rights of vulnerable children is a much greater task.

"The handprints [in the mural] represent the children," said Majestic. "They're the most at-risk."

Majestic hopes people see the mural as a call to action.

"Look around your neighborhood and see what the issues are," he said.

"And see what you can tackle, see... what can you offer? How can you help?See how you can fix the small problems around you first."

You can see the Giving Flowers mural and more of Majestic's artwork at 757 Makerspace in Norfolk.