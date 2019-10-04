NORFOLK, Va. — It started as a quiet evening for two people who sat and enjoyed the sunset at Plum Point Park.

Moments later, things took a turn when a man came out from the bushes and allegedly exposed himself to the man and woman.

It happened Saturday evening around 7:40 p.m.

The alleged incident only worsened.

The male victim, who asked not to be named, said the suspect started to follow them and didn’t want to stop.

“He was very confident in his act,” said the male victim.

“I heard him coming towards us and when I turned around, I saw his pants down and he’s walking towards us, with both of his hands engaged in his genital area.”



The victim said the suspect walked closer to them, and became more serious by the minute. The male victim said he yelled “Back off,” in an effort to fight off the suspect.

The victim captured pictures and video as the suspect allegedly followed them from the park, down Elizabeth River Trail, and through the bridge over the Midtown Tunnel.

They began to run away from him until they finally escaped to their car, parked in the Chelsea District.

“We had to run from there and get in the car and luckily the car was close,” said the male victim.

The male victim said he immediately called police.

The Norfolk Police Department is still investigating the incident.

The male victim took to neighborhood website Nextdoor.com to warn his neighbors about the alleged incident.

A sign at the park said it's closed from sunset to sunrise, people are urged to avoid being there when it's dark.

The alleged incident may not be an isolated case.

One Norfolk resident, Heather Ots, said she recently had a strange encounter at the park the next day.

“I was standing on the hill with the dogs and there was somebody in the bushes, [wearing] a big gray sweatshirt, standing there watching me,” said Ots.

“When I looked, they didn't move. They remained in the bushes and staring at me. That’s when I got really anxious and scared, grabbed the dogs, and ran back to my apartment”

Ots said she’s being more careful now. Since then, she has avoided the park at night and has started to use Noonlight, a safety app on her smartphone that would alert police if she was in danger.

Other Norfolk residents, like Janet Hixson, said they hope this won't happen to them.

“I don't know how I would either get away from it or defend myself,” said Hixson. “I don’t know, it’s hard to say when you don’t know what will happen."