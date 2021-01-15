Man arrested following deadly stabbing in Norfolk

64-year-old Joseph J. Giles is charged with second-degree murder. He is currently being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has been arrested following a stabbing death near the Ramada Limited on North Military Highway in Norfolk.

Police say they were called out to that location on Wednesday night to conduct a wellness check, and they found an unresponsive man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, police say they arrested and charged 64-year-old Joseph J. Giles with second-degree murder. He is currently being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail.

The victim's name has not been released, pending notification of next-of-kin.

The motive and what led to the stabbing have also not been released.