Man arrested following deadly stabbing in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has been arrested following a stabbing death near the Ramada Limited on North Military Highway in Norfolk.
Police say they were called out to that location on Wednesday night to conduct a wellness check, and they found an unresponsive man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Following an investigation, police say they arrested and charged 64-year-old Joseph J. Giles with second-degree murder. He is currently being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail.
The victim's name has not been released, pending notification of next-of-kin.
The motive and what led to the stabbing have also not been released.
The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that can help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.