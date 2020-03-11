Man arrested for Norfolk polling station bomb threat

A 63-year-old man was taken into custody after he allegedly threatened to bomb the polling station at Taylor Elementary School in Norfolk on Tuesday.

According to Battalion Chief Stephanie A. Ramsey, Norfolk Fire-Rescue’s Office of the Fire Marshal responded to Walter Herron Taylor Elementary School on Tuesday for reports of a disturbance at the polling station.

Officers arrested a 63-year-old man with the "threat to bomb the polling station."

The suspect, who has not been identified at this time, was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.