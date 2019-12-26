NORFOLK, Va. — A 26-year-old man is facing charges for in connection with a shooting involving a deputy last week in Norfolk.

The incident happened on Dec. 20 sometime after 7 p.m. in the 400 block of St. Paul's Blvd.

Officials say a Norfolk Sheriff's Office deputy was working in an off-duty capacity near the McDonald's restaurant when he saw an armed man assaulting several people.

The deputy confronted the man and fired his gun. The suspect ran from the scene.

Police arrested 26-year-old Derrick D. Wells of Norfolk on Thursday morning. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police are currently looking for 20-year-old Markell T. Taylor of Norfolk who is also wanted in connection with this incident and is facing charges for simple assault, brandishing a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police are currently looking for 20-year-old Markell T. Taylor of Norfolk who is also wanted in connection with this incident and is facing charges for simple assault, brandishing a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Norfolk Police Department

Police didn't clarify if Wells or Taylor was the person assaulting several people that night.

Wells is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

RELATED: Off-duty Norfolk deputy fires service weapon while confronting man assaulting people