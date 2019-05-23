NORFOLK, Va. — Police officers said thanks to the community, they were able to arrest the person who murdered 13-year-old JayDon Davis.

They took Trenton Conwell, 18, into custody Thursday afternoon.

Norfolk police said Conwell shot Davis on May 12 at Lincoln Street and East Olney Road. Medics took Davis to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He died from his injuries on May 21.

The Norfolk Police Department went door-to-door in Young Terrace Tuesday night asking the community for any information related to the shooting.

“The community answered our call for assistance with this case, and because of it, we are one step closer to bringing justice to the Davis family," said Chief Larry D. Boone.

Conwell faces the following charges:

Second-degree Murder

Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Discharging a Weapon from a Vehicle

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

"I want the citizens of Norfolk to know that the women and men of the Norfolk Police Department will stop at nothing to make our communities safer; however, we all have a part," said Chief Boone. "To start, we need to properly secure our firearms. Obviously, our youth cannot legally purchase a handgun, so they’re getting them from homes, unlocked vehicles, and other illegal means. Right now, you can prevent someone from using your gun to harm another person. Don’t give it a second thought, lock it up. Together we can reduce the chances a minor will make an impulsive decision that changes everyone’s life.”

Detectives have not released a motive or any circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Conwell was in Norfolk City Jail Thursday night with no bond set.