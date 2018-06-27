NORFOLK, Va., (WVEC) -- A Kentucky man was caught with a loaded gun by Transportation Security Administration at a Norfolk International Airport checkpoint Tuesday.

The incident marks the third gun caught at one of the airport checkpoints so far this month alone, TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said.

TSA officers have caught 11 firearms at Norfolk airport in 2018, Farbstein said.

"Owners of firearms need to know how to properly pack a gun for a flight,"

said Jeffrey Horowitz, TSA’s Assistant Federal Security Director for Norfolk International Airport.

"A firearm should never be brought to a checkpoint. The proper way to travel with a firearm is to make sure it is unloaded, packed in a locked hard-sided case and taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. The airline will make sure the gun is placed with checked baggage in the belly of the plane so that nobody has access to it during the flight."

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

© 2018 WVEC