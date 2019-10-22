NORFOLK, Va. — A man has been charged after injuring two different men in separate fights on Monday.

Norfolk police said 51-year-old Needham N. Wilder was charged with two counts of malicious wounding.

Police said the first incident with Wilder was around 7:10 p.m. in the 100 block of W Olney Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene they found a 30-year-old man suffering from cuts.

Police said he was taken to a nearby hospital, but he refused treatment.

The second incident was around 11:40 p.m. in the 2800 block of Vila Circle. Police found a 53-year-old man also suffering from cuts. The man refused to be treated at the scene.

Police said Wilder was taken into custody at the second location.

Norfolk Police Department said Wilder is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.