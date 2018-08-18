NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Police charged a man Friday in connection to a double shooting that took place Wednesday night.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 200 block of Dulwich Crescent for a gunshot disturbance. On the scene, police found a man inside a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Shortly after, officers were called to the 9500 block of 1st View Street where they located a second man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An adult male has been charged in connection with the shooting that occurred on August 15 in the 200 block of Dulwich Crescent. More details to follow. #NPDNews https://t.co/eGuri8aArF — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) August 18, 2018

No further information has been released at this time.

