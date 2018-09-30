NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A man was arrested after a hostage situation early morning Sunday in Norfolk, police said.

The hostage situation involved three children and one adult, police said.

Johnathan D. Harris, 33, was arrested after surrendering to police at a residence in the 1400 block of East Tanners Creek Drive around 1:30 a.m.

Police found four people inside the residence held against their will.

All were found unharmed.

Police said officers responded to a suspicious situation 911 call around 10 p.m. Saturday.

The caller told dispatch that Harris was inside the residence and refused to let his children — ages 6, 7, and 9, and a woman, 54 — leave the house.

The caller told arriving officers that Harris made threatening statements toward the children and the woman, police said in a news release.

Police special operations team, bomb squad, and police negotiators responded.

Shortly after 1 a.m. negotiators were able to contact Harris over the phone.

After speaking for more than 15 minutes, Harris surrendered outside the house without incident.

Harris is charged with four counts of abduction by force without justification and is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Detectives believe the incident stemmed from a domestic situation early in the evening.

