NORFOLK, Va. — A driver has been charged with driving under the influence after he drove into the path of two vehicles, causing a crash in Norfolk Friday.

Around 10:34 p.m., the driver of a 2012 Hyundai Veloster was traveling on Interstate 64 west before 4th View Street, Virginia State Police PIO Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.

The driver crossed a grassy median into the path of a 2016 Ford-F150 and a 2006 Honda Civic that were traveling on I-64 east.

The crash sent five people to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Two people had serious injuries.

Eastbound and westbound lanes were shut down for a few hours due to the crash.

The Veloster's driver, Casey Harrison Billeter, 29, was charged with driving under the influence.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.