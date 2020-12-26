Man dead in Christmas night shooting in Norfolk

Officers arrived to the 800 block of East Princess Anne Road, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police say a man is dead following a shooting on Christmas night in Norfolk.

Authorities say officers were called to the 800 block of East Princess Anne Road around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

There's no word at this time on any possible suspects or what may have led to the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.