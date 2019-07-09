NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia Beach man is dead after his motorcycle hit a car on Interstate 64 in Norfolk early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred around 2:35 a.m. on I-64 east of Norview Avenue.

A 2001 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when it hit rear end of a 2007 Honda Civic. The Civic was also traveling eastbound.

Marquis Greenhow, 26, was thrown from the motorcycle and died upon impact, Virginia State Police PIO Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.

An SUV stopped to help but ended up being hit by a tractor-trailer.

That crash was a separate accident from the fatal accident, Anaya said.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol played a factor in the accident, she said.

Speed was a contributing factor.

Greenhow's family members have been notified.

